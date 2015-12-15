Lions Follies Start This Weekend

The 46th Annual Mid-Columbia Lions Follies are this and next weekend at the Hood River Middle School Auditorium. This year’s theme for the community show is a murder mystery entitled “Whodunit powered by AI” written by Terri Tyler. The Follies’ Izzie Hollenberry explains the plot centers around a tech billionaire who developed an AI house, and is found in it murdered by a fish. The show is a benefit for the Oregon Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. the next two Friday and Saturday nights, and Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and students, and $10 for kids 12 and under. They are available at Waucoma Bookstore, Key Bank, online at olshf.org, or at the door.