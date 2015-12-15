Line Work Continues On Burdoin Fire

Firefighters continue to work on securing and widening lines on the Burdoin Fire. Along the west side of Silvas Creek down to the Klickitat River, an unmanned aircraft system is still detecting heat signatures in rough terrain. Crews have started backhauling hoses and pumps from Catherine and Major creeks. Dixon Creek is now in repair and patrol status, and lines are fully secured around Canyon Road, but crews continue to work on extinguishing heat in some interior pockets. At the east end of the fire, crews are still working in timbered areas to widen containment lines up to 250 feet. Fire size has been reduced to 10,675 acres, reflecting a deduction of the two interior islands that did not burn. Containment is at 79%.