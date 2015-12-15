Limited Tickets Left For Maryhill Gala

There are a limited number of tickets remaining for Maryhill Museum of Art’s “Echoes of the Gorge” fundraiser set for September 6. Museum CEO Amy Behrens says they are raising funds for their programs and exhibits as they prepare for a milestone next year: the Centennial of the museum’s dedication by Queen Marie of Romania. Behrens adds that funds raised at the gala also goes toward providing access to the museum by subsidizing ticket revenue as part of several partnerships to make sure anyone who wants to visit Maryhill can do so. Tickets for the September 6 gala are available at maryhillmuseum.org.