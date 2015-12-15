Limited Tickets Left For Maryhill Gala

There are a limited number of tickets remaining for Maryhill Museum of Art’s “Echoes of the Gorge” fundraiser set for September 6.  Museum CEO Amy Behrens says they are raising funds for their programs and exhibits as they prepare for a milestone next year:  the Centennial of the museum’s dedication by Queen Marie of Romania.  Behrens adds that funds raised at the gala also goes toward providing access to the museum by subsidizing ticket revenue as part of several partnerships to make sure anyone who wants to visit Maryhill can do so.  Tickets for the September 6 gala are available at maryhillmuseum.org.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK