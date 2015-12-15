Latest Schedule Of Hood River-White Salmon Bridge Closures

Drivers using the Hood River–White Salmon Bridge should plan for several upcoming closures.

The bridge will be fully closed to vehicle traffic Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., to allow a tugboat to pass.

Then, overnight closures for steel and coating maintenance will begin Wednesday.

The bridge will be closed Monday through Friday nights, from midnight until 5:30 a.m., through October 23. No weekend closures are planned.

The maintenance work was originally scheduled to begin September twenty-ninth but was postponed.

Drivers should use an alternate route during the overnight closures and allow extra time for travel.

Additional bridge work requiring single-lane closures is expected after October 23. The dates have not yet been finalized.

The Port of Hood River says it appreciates the public’s patience during the work.