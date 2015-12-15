Late Goal Sends Riverhawks To Class 4A Girls Soccer Final

The Dalles Riverhawks advanced to the Oregon Class 4A Girls Soccer Final in the most dramatic way possible. Ariana Gonzalez stole the ball inside the penalty box and used her left foot to put the ball inside the right post and score with four seconds remaining to lift the Riverhawks to a 2-1 semi-final win over Scappoose. The game’s other goals came in the first half. The Dalles scored nine minutes in on a Natalia Elias free kick. But Scappoose came back to tie in the 24th minute on a goal by Amalie Anderson. The two teams then stayed tied until Gonzalez provided her heroics in the waning seconds. The Riverhawks will play Marist in the 4-A final on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. at Liberty High School in Hillsboro.