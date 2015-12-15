Lane Closures On Hood River-White Salmon Bridge Next Week

The Hood River-White Salmon Bridge Authority will be installing monitoring equipment and solar panels on the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge, and that will require intermittent single lane closures starting on Monday and continuing throughout the week.  The closures will be for two to four hours each day.  In addition, the bridge will be closed to all traffic starting at 11:30 next Thursday night, October 2, through 3:30 Friday morning, October 3, for preventative maintenance work, including wire rope lubrication and greasing of mechanical components.  In addition, single-lane closures may occur the week of October 6 to complete solar panel installation.

 

