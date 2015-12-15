Land Trust Working Toward New Homes In Carson

Work continues to develop fourteen single-family homes on seven acres in Carson near Wind River Middle School. Columbia Cascade Housing Corporation owns the land and created the Carson Community Land Trust to build the homes which will be sold to first-time homebuyers earning at or below 80% of Skamania County’s Area Median Income. CCHC Housing Resource Center Manager Liz Wilber says under the land trust model, the buyer purchases the home while the trust retains ownership of the property to keep the homes affordable. Wilber says they have already received 70 inquiries about the houses and have two sources of funding from the Washington Department of Commerce, and they have a goal of starting to sell homes a year from now. Details are available at carsoncommunitylandtrust.com.