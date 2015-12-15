Lampreypalooza Wednesday At Bonneville Dam

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission will host Lampreypalooza on Wednesday at Bonneville Dam.  It will be a day of science, storytelling, and up-close encounters with one of the Northwest’s most ancient and culturally significant native fish.  Lampreypalooza is a free, family-friendly event highlighting the importance of Pacific lamprey and the collaborative efforts to support their recovery.   From 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., visitors can explore interactive exhibits, see live lamprey, and hear from Tribal representatives and fisheries experts across multiple locations at the dam.  Events will take place at both the Bonneville Fish Hatchery and the Bradford Island Visitor Center.

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