Kline Named To APPA Board

Northern Wasco County People’s Utility District General Manager and CEO Roger Kline has been named to the American Public Power Association Board of Directors. Kline was tabbed for the position during the APPA fall board meeting in Montreal. APPA board members are chosen to represent ten regions across the country. Kline will represent Region 9, which covers Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Idaho, and Montana. The American Public Power Association is made up of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power approximately 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. It advises on electricity policy, grid technology and operations, and workforce development in support of safe, modern, and resilient utilities.