Kline Named To APPA Board

Northern Wasco County People’s Utility District General Manager and CEO Roger Kline has been named to the American Public Power Association Board of Directors.  Kline was tabbed for the position during the APPA fall board meeting in Montreal.  APPA board members are chosen to represent ten regions across the country.  Kline will represent Region 9, which covers Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Idaho, and Montana.  The American Public Power Association is made up of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power approximately 2,000 towns and cities nationwide.  It advises on electricity policy, grid technology and operations, and workforce development in support of safe, modern, and resilient utilities.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK