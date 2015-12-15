Klickitat Wildfire Resource Hub Launched

A number of Klickitat County agencies and organizations have launched the Klickitat Wildfire Resource Hub. Wildfirereadyklickitat.org is a new digital “one-stop shop” designed to provide residents with the tools and information necessary to prepare for and mitigate wildfire risks. Rather than duplicating existing data, the site acts as a gateway redirecting users to the most current and authoritative resources from partner agencies. The website is organized to assist Klickitat County residents at every stage of wildfire preparedness: Before Fire, During Fire, and After Fire. The website is a collaborative project of the West Klickitat Fire Adapted Communities Working Group, including Mt. Adams Resource Stewards, Underwood Conservation District, Washington Department of Natural Resources, Klickitat County’s Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management, and the Columbia River Gorge Commission. It was funded by the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation through a grant to the Resource Legacy Fund.