Klickitat PUD To Use “One-Shot” Protection Settings In High Fire Danger Areas

Klickitat PUD has begun deploying alternate “one-shot” protection settings in focused high fire danger areas, including Satus Pass, Klickitat, Glenwood, Roosevelt, High Prairie, Goodnoe, and lower Burdoin Mountain. The one-shot protection settings are recloser devices that automatically shut off power when they detect an issue on the line, such as a tree branch contacting power equipment. Under normal conditions, the system attempts to automatically restore power after a brief interruption. During high fire danger conditions, the PUD says automatic restoration can increase wildfire risk if damaged equipment or downed lines create sparks when reenergized. In “one-shot” mode, power remains off until crews can inspect the line and confirm it is safe to restore service. While this approach may result in longer outages, it significantly reduces the likelihood of utility-related wildfire ignitions. Customers in affected areas may experience longer outage durations during wildfire season because crews must physically inspect lines before restoration.