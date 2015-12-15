Klickitat PUD To Stop Signing Non-Disclosure Agreements

The Klickitat Public Utility District is making a major shift in how it handles large power requests. Klickitat PUD Commissioners have ordered staff to stop signing new non-disclosure agreements with data centers, AI facilities, and other large projects requiring over 10 megawatts of energy. Utility officials emphasize that existing NDAs were narrow in scope, served no financial gain, and fully complied with state public disclosure laws. However, board members say halting future secrecy clauses is essential to maintaining transparency and community trust as massive power demands grow. Current agreements will remain active until they expire, but none will be renewed.