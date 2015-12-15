Klickitat Man Injured In Highway 142 Accident

A 59-year-old Klickitat man was injured and taken to a hospital in a one-vehicle accident on Highway 142 on Saturday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol, the pickup truck he was driving was traveling eastbound at milepost 14 on Highway 142 at about 11:40 Saturday morning when the vehicle overcorrected in a curve. The truck then rolled, and came to rest down the westbound embankment. The WSP says the driver was taken to Skyline Hospital in White Salmon for treatment of undisclosed injuries. The agency also said the truck was totaled.