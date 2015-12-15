Klickitat County Zone 3 Burn Ban Starts Monday

An open outdoor burning ban for Klickitat County Zone 3, which incldes White Salmon, will become effective on Monday. That will place the whole County under a burn ban, as Zones 1 and 2 entered into bans two weeks ago. Zone Three encompasses the west end of Klickitat County, including West Klickitat Regional Fire Authority, as well as Klickitat County Fire Districts 1, 8, and 13. Open outdoor burning is not allowed during the burn ban. This includes wood burning recreational fires and fire pits. Burning permits will not be issued. Propane and natural gas devices with shutoff valves, such as grills, may still be used safely and attended. View the full resolution and burn ban maps at klickitatcounty.org.