Klickitat County Zone 3 Burn Ban Goes Into Effect June 1

Klickitat County will put a burn ban in effect for the western part of the county on June 1.  This will be for Burn Ban Zone 3, which runs from the western boundaries of County Fire Districts 4, 12 and 15 to the western county line.  It is in effect outside the corporate limits of any city or town, and the jurisdictions of the Yakama Nation and the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission.  The ban comes on the recommendation of local fire districts.  The County’s other two Burn Ban zones entered into their bans on Monday of this week.

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