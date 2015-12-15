Klickitat County WIC Program Funded Through Thanksgiving

Klickitat County’s Women, Infants, and Children, or WIC, program has funding to run through around Thanksgiving, as the federal government shutdown continues.  County Public Health Director Erin Quinn told the County Commission on Tuesday she is doing contingency planning, the big issue would be how to provide supplies like baby formula to clients.  Quinn says they do potentially have a plan to provide for formula for one month after the funds run out.  She also said the health department has been receiving calls from community members offering to help keep the WIC program going.

