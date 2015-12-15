Klickitat County To Appoint Interim PA Next Week

Klickitat County Commissioners plan to appoint an interim replacement for outgoing Prosecuting Attorney David Quesnel at their meeting next Tuesday. Quesnel submitted his resignation last week, effective December 14. The County will begin advertising for a replacement to fill the remainder of Quesnel’s term, which runs through the end of 2026. But Commission Chair Ron Ihrig says they need to make an interim appointment to run the prosecuting attorney’s office until a permanent replacement is selected. The Prosecuting Attorney’s position will be up on the election ballot in 2026.