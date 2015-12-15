Klickitat County Taking Property Insurance Survey

The Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management is asking County residents participate in the 2025 Klickitat County Wildfire Property Insurance Survey.  County officials say this survey is designed to gain information and feedback from Klickitat County residents in regards to homeowners or renters wildfire property insurance denial, reduction in coverage, non-renewal, or a significant increase in premiums over the past 36 months.  The survey is to provide information that Klickitat County officials can use in their efforts to seek a solution to property insurance issues, and assistance when contacting Washington State officials and offices.  Residents can complete the survey using a link that can be found on the Klickitat County Deaprtment of Emergency Management website at klickitatcounty.org and the Klickitat County 911 Dispatch / Emergency Management Facebook Page.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK