Klickitat County Taking Property Insurance Survey

The Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management is asking County residents participate in the 2025 Klickitat County Wildfire Property Insurance Survey. County officials say this survey is designed to gain information and feedback from Klickitat County residents in regards to homeowners or renters wildfire property insurance denial, reduction in coverage, non-renewal, or a significant increase in premiums over the past 36 months. The survey is to provide information that Klickitat County officials can use in their efforts to seek a solution to property insurance issues, and assistance when contacting Washington State officials and offices. Residents can complete the survey using a link that can be found on the Klickitat County Deaprtment of Emergency Management website at klickitatcounty.org and the Klickitat County 911 Dispatch / Emergency Management Facebook Page.