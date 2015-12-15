Klickitat County Schedules Zone 1 & 2 Burn Bans To Start May 18

Klickitat County Commissioners signed off on establishing a burn ban on May 18 in the County’s Burn Ban Zones 1 and 2. Zone 1 extends east of the Klickitat County Fire District #7 eastern boundary, while Zone 2 is from the Fire District 7 eastern boundary west to the western boundaries of Klickitat County Fire Districts #4, 12 and 15, then north on the Klickitat River to the north county line, to include but not limited to Klickitat County Fire Districts #4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 14 and 15. The ban will be in effect on lands outside the jurisdiction of the Yakama Indian Nation; and the jurisdiction of the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission. It prohibits the issuance of burning permits except for authorized agricultural burning. Residential barbecues will be allowed. No date has been set at this time to begin a burn ban in zone 3 on the western end of the County.