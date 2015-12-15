Klickitat County Receives Grant For Five Safety Projects

Klickitat County has received a $2.6 million grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to do five public safety projects. County Engineer Seth Scarola outlined for the County Commission the work that the money will pay for, including a Pine Creek Bridge guardrail retrofit, and white plastic edge lines on portions of Bickleton and Centerville highways. There will also be in-laid plastic pavement markings installed on Roosevelt Grade Road, guardrail upgrades on Alderdale and Trout Lake Highway, and curve warning signs on Bickleton Highway in the Rock Creek grade area. In other business, County Commissioners approved an annexation of properties into the Rural 7 Fire District.