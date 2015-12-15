Klickitat County Puts Public Records Position In Prosecutor’s Office

Klickitat County Commissioners approved creating a full-time position in the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to coordinate and respond to a growing number of public records requests.  Government agencies around the country have seen public records requests increase, often times by political groups asking for large quantities of records, and it has become difficult for small counties like Klickitat to keep up with them in time parameters required by state law.  Commissioner Lori Zoller says the liability the County would face outweighs the cost of a position.  To make the position budget neutral, the Commission will not fill a position within their own department.

 

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