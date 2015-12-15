Klickitat County Moves To Create Administrator Position

Klickitat County Commissioners decided on Wednesday to add a County Administrator position, and selected current Human Resources Director Robb Van Cleave to fill the spot on an interim basis. Commission Chair Ron Ihrig says his goal would be for Van Cleave to help make changes to County government structure to deal with an uncertain financial future over the next three to five years. Commissioner Todd Andrews says he had talked with constituents with questions about adding the administrator position while dealing with a budget crunch, but he felt it can help save money over time. Van Cleave told the Commission that he would not be a candidate to fill the position long-term, but was willing to do it for 2026, which he says will be a year of transition.