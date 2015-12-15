Klickitat County Looks At Draft Of STR Ordinance

Klickitat County Commissioners walked through the draft of a proposed ordinance to establish permit fees and rules for short-term rentals. Commissioners heard from County Planning Director Scott Edelman and Economic Development Specialist and Natural Resources Project Coordinator Keaton Curtice went through the document, covering everything from the cost of fees and fines, to notice given for violations. Curtice noted the key to the ordinance will be the ability to communicate it to the public. Curtice added they tried to scale down STR rules to the basics, and the ordinance does not seek to limit them. The draft ordinance is now headed to legal counsel for review, and Commissioners plan to discuss it again in two weeks.