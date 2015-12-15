Klickitat County Lifting Burn Ban On Friday

The Klickitat County Commission is lifting the Burn Ban within the County as of this coming Friday. The decision was reached on recommendations from the County’s Emergency Management Department and the County’s fire districts. It is based on current and forecasted weather conditions throughout Klickitat County. The ban will be lifted in all three of the County’s burn ban zones. The public is directed to check with the appropriate authorities concerning burning restrictions within the corporate limits of any city or town. Maps detailing the zone boundaries are available to view and download on the Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management webpage.