Klickitat County Interim Data Center Ordinance Goes For Legal Review

Klickitat County Commissioners have moved a proposed interim data center ordinance to Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Cranston for a legal review. County Planning Director Scott Edelman says the interim ordinance as currently proposed would be a “moratorium light,” and would make data centers allowable only in industrial zones as it does now as an outright use, but remove the option of applying for them as conditional uses in other zones. The proposed interim ordinance would also prohibit data centers within five miles of any city and one mile from any residentially zoned district. A large group of people attended Tuesday’s meeting and in almost all cases asked the County to establish a moratorium. Commissioner Lori Zoller said she would want legal questions answered before taking that step, adding that going to an interim ordinance would be faster. She also noted the interim ordinance would go to the Planning Commission for a public vetting before the County Commission would approve it.