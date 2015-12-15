Klickitat County Hearing On RV Parks Continued

A hearing on proposed amendments to Klickitat County’s ordinance governing standards for RV parks was continued to September 15 to allow Planning Director Scott Edelman to continue to get legal consultation on provisions for allowing waivers to the County’s 60 day occupancy limitation to help alleviate workforce housing issues. Edelman noted there has been estimates of 500 to 2500 long-term construction jobs coming to Klickitat County in the next ten years as the proposed pump storage project, data centers, and wind and solar farms are constructed, and it’s already a challenge for those who get jobs in the County to find housing. Commissioners would like more specifics on how the limitation would actually be applied, and criteria to consider.