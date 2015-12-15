Klickitat County Gets Update On STR Ordinance Progress

Klickitat County Commissioners got an update from Community Development Director Scott Edelman on development of an ordinance to require permits for short-term rentals. Some of the discussion centered on what kind of fee to charge. Edelman’s report included a wide range of options, and he noted that most counties charge $150 to $200, with some as high as $400. He recommended $200 to the board. Edelman added he expects the majority of staff time will be in the first three months a permitting system would go into effect. Commissioners plan to revisit the proposed STR ordinance at its October 27 meeting.