Klickitat County Fire Chiefs Not Happy With Emergency Management Move

A large group of Klickitat County’s fire chiefs, along with the County’s undersheriff, registered their displeasure with County Commissioners over a decision to move the Emergency Management Department into the Public Works Department. High Prairie Fire Chief Sarah Hancock read a letter signed by a dozen of the County’s fire chiefs, criticizing the Commission for not convening the Emergency Management Executive Board and not holding meaningful dialogue with emergency response partners before making the decision that takes effect on Friday. She says that by-passed a joint decision making role outlined in a comprehensive emergency plan signed in April 2025 and required under state law. The fire chiefs asked for a pause on the move and put it before the Emergency Management Executive Board. Commissioner Todd Andrews reiterated that the decision was made due to emergency dispatch staffing concerns, and Commissioner Lori Zoller contended the County has been working on this, and they will be reaching out to stakeholders to ensure there is no void in operations.