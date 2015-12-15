Klickitat County Extends BESS Moratorium For Six Months

Klickitat County Commissioners extended a moratorium on establishment of battery energy storage systems for another six months to allow the County prosecuting attorney’s office time to formulate a legal opinion on a proposed ordinance before the County Planning Commission. Planning Director Scott Edelman told County Commissioners the moratorium was initially established in September 2024 to provide time to establish standards for the storage systems. He says the Planning Commission finished work on a draft at the end of 2025, and is now waiting for new Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Cranston to provide the legal analysis. Edelman says he doesn’t expect to have to request another extension of the moratorium.