Klickitat County Emergency Management Moving To Public Works

Klickitat County’s Emergency Management program is going to move into the Public Works department. County Commissioners gave their verbal approval to the change, which is part of the County’s on-going reorganization efforts. County Administrator Robb Van Cleave said the move is not a performance issue, but a desire to allow the Emergency Management director to focus expertise on a major radio system improvement plan and the challenge of maintaining staffing at the County dispatch center. Van Cleave noted that Public Works has a past history of running the emergency management program in Klickitat County. He also said the intent is to label the program as Klickitat Emergency Communications, in line with similar programs in Washington.