Klickitat County Deputy & Goldendale Business Recover Money After Scam

A Klickitat County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Goldendale business helped an 84-year-old man recover $11,000 in cash that he was being scammed out of.  According to the Sheriff’s Office, last week scammers coerced the victim into sending the cash by UPS to a California address which was found to be a vacant rental house used to have victims send packages to.  The man realized he had been scammed and contacted the Sheriff’s Office.  Deputy Tim Neher reached out to UPS, who directed him to contact S and S Auto Value in Goldendale, where the package was shipped from.  Andy Halm of S and S assisted in working with UPS to have the package sent back.  It was returned to S and S and the $11,000.00 was recovered and returned.  The Sheriff’s Office says the family of the victim were contacted and assisted in ensuring there was no further contact between the victim and the scammers.

