Klickitat County Deputies Injured On Mental Health Call

Two Klickitat County Sheriff’s deputies were injured as they took a 27-year-old man into custody while responding to a call described by the Sheriff’s Office as a “psychotic episode.” Authorities say they had received a call that the man had kicked his mother, was high on drugs, and was reported to be cutting down trees in the woods with a chain saw without the property owner’s permission. While two responding deputies were attempting to talk to the man about getting mental health help, the subject began to talk incoherently and made a quick move to pick up the chain saw. When the deputies stopped that, the suspect fought with them, biting two and spitting on them. The Sheriff’s Office Supervisor arrived and helped get the suspect secured and then taken by ambulance to a hospital for evaluation, and then to the Klickitat County Jail on five felony assault charges. The injured deputies were treated at a hospital and released.