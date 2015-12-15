Klickitat County County Commission Extends BESS Moratorium

Klickitat County Commissioners approved an extension of the moratorium on Battery Energy Storage Systems in some areas of the County’s Energy Overlay Zone to March 4 of next year. County Planning Director Scott Edelman says that’s to allow for more time to receive a report from legal consultants on a draft of an ordinance to deal with applications for those systems, adding those comments should expedite the process. Edelman says that includes comments incorporating the Energy Overlay Zone ordinance. He expects to receive the comments for the Planning Commission in September to set up a workshop in October and then a public hearing in November. The goal would be for the ordinance to come to the County Commission in January.