Klickitat County Considers Hiring Freeze

Klickitat County Commission Chair Ron Ihrig says they are planning to put a hiring freeze in place by the end of the year. Ihrig says it would be part of the Commission’s goal to stabilize their budget over the next three years. He says he would rather gradually reduce personnel through attrition rather than layoffs in the future. Ihrig did say the freeze would be flexible, recognizing some positions must be filled, and there are some services that are 24-7 in nature. The County will be holding a public hearing on its proposed 2026 budget at its December 2 meeting.