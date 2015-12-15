Klickitat County Commissioners Work On STR Regulations

Klickitat County Commissioners are working on developing more sideboards for short-term rental regulations in the County’s unincorporated areas. County Commission Chair Ron Ihrig says he has two goals: get people permitted properly and in compliance, and ensure that when there are conflicts with a neighboring property, there is someone available to address it. Ihrig says in their current draft of proposed STR regulations, there has to be emergency contacts available to respond within 24 hours of the home being rented. He adds they are currently working through the STR issue at the staff and workshop level, and will eventually roll them out to the Planning Commission and the County Commission.