Klickitat County Commissioners Continuing 2026 Budget Development

Klickitat County Commissioners are heading toward the final stages of developing a budget for 2026. The Commission decided this year to address an approximately $2.5 million deficit they have been carrying in recent years. Commissioner Lori Zoller says as part of that process, they decided to get presentations from every County department before giving any solid answers to the department heads so they get a more collective view. Zoller says it may take three to five years for the County to reach a sustainable budget. That’s because of increased costs, unfunded state mandates, and the potential for federal cuts.