Klickitat County Commissioners Continuing 2026 Budget Development

Klickitat County Commissioners are heading toward the final stages of developing a budget for 2026.  The Commission decided this year to address an approximately $2.5 million deficit they have been carrying in recent years.  Commissioner Lori Zoller says as part of that process, they decided to get presentations from every County department before giving any solid answers to the department heads so they get a more collective view.  Zoller says it may take three to five years for the County to reach a sustainable budget.  That’s because of increased costs, unfunded state mandates, and the potential for federal cuts.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK