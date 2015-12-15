Klickitat County Commission Waits To Decides On Criminal Justice Tax

Klickitat County Commissioners decided to wait a week before voting on whether to enact a one-tenth of one percent sales tax dedicated to criminal justice. County Treasurer Greg Gallagher estimated the County’s share of such a tax would generate approximately $250,000 for the County itself, $45,000 for the city of Goldendale, $30,000 for White Salmon, and $10,000 for Bingen. The mayors of the three cities all gave comments in favor of proposal, while a handful of citizens in attendance were opposed. The big question is how the County would apportion the money, with the Sheriff’s office, parole and probation, and jail operations all seeking additional funding as costs balloon. Commissioner Todd Andrews said during the meeting he hopes in the next week they can develop more detail on that question. Commissioner Ron Ihrig pointed out the County has been fortunate to have had revenues from the regional landfill, but those have gone down in recent years, and in combination with rising costs the County has a large budget hole to fill.