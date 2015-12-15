Klickitat County Commission To Discuss Animal Shelter

Klickitat County Commissioners will discuss what can be done to in some way fund operations for an animal shelter at a workshop next Thursday. Klickitat County is one of just four counties in Washington that does not have a dog shelter. It received a state grant to build one a number of years ago, but money to operate it has never been allocated, and a building needs to be established by September 30 or the money will go back to the state. Commissioners heard from shelter supporters during their Tuesday meeting, and Commission Chair Ron Ihrig says it is a big issue, but also difficult given the County’s budget situation. Commissioners did bring up the idea of forming a 501c3 non-profit as a possible route to operational funding.