Klickitat County Commission Race Remains Close After Latest Vote Count

Incumbent Lori Zoller continues to hold a narrow lead over challenger Andy Kallinen in the race for Klickitat County Commission Position 2 following another ballot count update Monday.

Zoller has received 4,818 votes, compared with 4,745 for Kallinen, giving the incumbent a lead of just 73 votes.

Both candidates have received just under 50 percent of the vote. There have also been 102 write-in votes, representing slightly more than one percent of the ballots counted.

With the margin remaining tight, the race is still being closely watched. Another ballot count update is scheduled for late Tuesday afternoon.