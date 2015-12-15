Klickitat County Commission Gets Trout Lake Comp Plan Update

Klickitat County Commissioners received an update on continuing work on the County’s comprehensive plan for various communities centering on progress dealing with developing a vision for the Trout Lake area. County Senior Planner Evan Evangelopoulos recently discussed results of a citizen survey with the Trout Lake Community Council, and that panel is working with those answers and hopes to be finished in December. Evangelopoulos says they received 55 responses from the community on questions about lifestyle, economy, the built environment, and the natural environment. The County is currently in Phase 2 of the comprehensive plan. There will be a meeting on the plan on November 4 at 6 p.m. in the Trout Lake Grange Hall.