Klickitat County Commissioners are expected to get a legal report on both the options of an interim ordinance or a moratorium for data centers during their Tuesday meeting. Commissioner Lori Zoller says the legal review report from an outside counsel that is a land-use expert has arrived, and they will get a full briefing on Tuesday. Tuesday’s County Commission meeting begins at the Courthouse in Goldendale at 9:30 a.m., with a report from Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Cranston scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Zoller was unsure if the report would be given in open or executive session, but she did say the Commission would have another open meeting with the public if this ends up in executive session.