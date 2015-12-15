Klickitat County Commission Considers Budget Shortfall

As Klickitat County deals with what is currently a $2.5 million shortfall in its proposed 2026 budget, County Commissioners are in the midst of a series of workshops to work on bringing the fiscal plan in balance. First-year Commissioner Todd Andrews notes the County does have good reserves, but they don’t want to dip into them. One possible option is a one percent sales tax for criminal justice services, which Andrews says he is hesitant to look to. Andrews believes the County is about three years from seeing improved revenues through economic growth.