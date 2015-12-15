Klickitat County Commission Approves RV Park Ordinance Changes

Klickitat County Commissioners approved revisions to its Recreational Vehicle Parks ordinance after some revisions were made from when it was first presented a couple of weeks ago. Most of the discussion among the commissioners and the public that testified centered around authorizing the Board of Adjustment to waive a 60-day occupancy limit to deal with workforce housing needs. Some of the testimony questioned assumptions in the staff report of large-scale projects leading to a housing crunch, but Community Development Director Scott Edelman said the need is already those who work in the area and trying to find a place to live. The three commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the revisions.