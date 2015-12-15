Klickitat County Commission Approves Increase In Dallesport Sewer SDC

Klickitat County Commissioners approved an increase in systems development charges for the Dallesport Wastewater System. The new SDC was set at $5,891, with a $100 application fee. That’s a jump from $4,602 and a $25 application fee. Commissioner Ron Ihrig points out in the past the SDC had been increased when monthly service rates were increased, but that had not happened in the last three years. Ihrig would like to see the County put together a five-year plan for the Dallesport sewer plant taking into account capital maintenance needs. The Commission also approved a 6% monthly rate increase for Dallesport sewer customers.