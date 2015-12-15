Klickitat County Commission Approves EOZ Amendments

Klickitat County Commissioners approved amendments for its Energy Overlay Zone to deal with solar developments and battery energy storage systems.  A committee and the Planning Commission made the recommendations to change industrial scale solar development and battery energy storage systems to conditional uses while a more formal ordinance is developed.  Planning Director Scott Edelman says this will not stop applications for these projects, but does add a layer of review.  He also said it will give the County a better chance of defending areas where such developments are prohibited when applicants go to state Energy Facilities Siting Council.  Edelman added an ordinance should reach the Planning Commission for a hearing in September or October, and then would come before the County Commission.

