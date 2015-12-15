Klickitat County Commission Approves ADU Ordinance Amendments

Klickitat County Commissioners approved amendments to the County’s Accessory Dwelling Unit ordinance, opting to keep in a six-month requirement for the property owner to live in either the main house or ADU to use the other as a short-term rental rather than removing it as the County Planning Commission proposed. There was some concern about whether they should move forward with work continuing on the County’s Short-Term Rental Ordinance, but Commission Todd Andrews noted that even while that is pending, there is still a conditional use permit required for an STR. The vote to approve the amendments was unanimous.