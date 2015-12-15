Klickitat County Chooses Takos As Interim P.A.

Klickitat County Commissioners tapped County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Alex Takos as the interim Prosecuting Attorney in the wake of the recent resignation of David Quesnel  Takos told the Commission with the assistance of fellow Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Cranston, he will keep the office moving while the Commission considers more permanent moves.  The Commission is taking applications for the permanent replacement until December 19.  That selection will hold the office through the end of next year, with the Prosecuting Attorney position on the 2026 ballot.  In other business, Commissioners approved both the 2026 County Budget and Six-Year Transportation Plan.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK