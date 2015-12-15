Klickitat County Chooses Takos As Interim P.A.

Klickitat County Commissioners tapped County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Alex Takos as the interim Prosecuting Attorney in the wake of the recent resignation of David Quesnel Takos told the Commission with the assistance of fellow Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Cranston, he will keep the office moving while the Commission considers more permanent moves. The Commission is taking applications for the permanent replacement until December 19. That selection will hold the office through the end of next year, with the Prosecuting Attorney position on the 2026 ballot. In other business, Commissioners approved both the 2026 County Budget and Six-Year Transportation Plan.