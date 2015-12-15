Klickitat County Assists In Felony Arrest

The Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office says it assisted the U.S. Marshal’s Service last Friday in apprehending a man wanted on a felony arrest warrant. In a release issued Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Pedro Cruz-Guzman of Toppenish was wanted on charges including rape of a child and domestic violence. Marshals located Cruz-Guzman’s vehicle at the Pine Creek treaty fishing site east of Roosevelt. He was believed to be in a fishing boat on the Columbia River. Deputies were called into assist, and when Cruz-Guzman came back to the dock and attempted to enter his vehicle, he was taken into custody. Cruz-Guzman was transported to the Klickitat County Jail.