Klickitat County Advances Solid Waste Plan Update To Cities

Klickitat County Commissioners have moved the draft update of its Solid Waste and Management Plan on to the cities for approval. The plan covers four areas, including infrastructure, economic sustainability, education, and outside influences. Wendy Mifflin of the consulting firm Herrera told Commissioners many state requirements don’t kick in until a county reaches 25,000 in population, and that has been incorporated in the plan as the County nears that mark. She adds dealing with organics will need to be done with care. After the cities sign off on the plan update, it will come back to the County Commission, and then go to the Washington Department of Agriculture for final approval.