Kite Festival And Memorial At The Hood River Waterfront

Bristol Hospice hosts its third annual Kite Festival and Memorial this Saturday at Lot 1 of the Hood River Waterfront. Thomas Keolker says there will be professional kiters displaying their skills and wares on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and there will be place roped off for amateurs to bring kites as well. There will also be a ceremony to remember those served by hospice and have passed way in the last year. The celebration of life celebration will be Saturday morning at 11 a.m. There will be a tent set up in the Fermet Brewery parking lot for that ceremony.