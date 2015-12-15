Kite Festival And Memorial At The Hood River Waterfront

Bristol Hospice hosts its third annual Kite Festival and Memorial this Saturday at Lot 1 of the Hood River Waterfront.  Thomas Keolker says there will be professional kiters displaying their skills and wares on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and there will be place roped off for amateurs to bring kites as well.  There will also be a ceremony to remember those served by hospice and have passed way in the last year.  The celebration of life celebration will be Saturday morning at 11 a.m.  There will be a tent set up in the Fermet Brewery parking lot for that ceremony.

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